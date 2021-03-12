Embiid (COVID-19 protocols) is probable for Friday's game at Washington.
The 26-year-oold missed the first game out of the All-Star break due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he's expected to be back on the court Friday. Assuming he's available, Embiid could have a heavier workload with Ben Simmons (COVID-19 protocols) still unavailable.
