ESPN's Shams Charania reported Thursday on NBA Today that Embiid (abdomen) isn't expected to be available for the start of the playoffs.

Embiid is only one week removed from undergoing a successful appendectomy, so it's not overly surprising that the superstar big man is still recovering. The 76ers begin their first-round postseason series against the Celtics in Boston on Sunday, and they're likely bracing for Embiid to miss at least Game 1 and Game 2. Philadelphia figures to continue to take a hot-hand approach between Andre Drummond and Adem Bona at center in the interim.