Embiid (foot) is probable for Thursday's game versus the Mavericks.

Embiid is expected to play Thursday after missing the previous game with a nagging foot injury. The star big man's return will likely send Tyrese Maxey back to the bench. Embiid is a must-start in all fantasy formats, averaging 29.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 blocks in 36.6 minutes across his last five appearances.