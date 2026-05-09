Embiid (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Knicks.

Embiid was unable to play in Game 2 due to an ankle injury. He returned for Game 3 on Friday and played 35 minutes in a 108-94 loss, and while he's now dealing with a hip issue, the injury doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to miss Sunday's do-or-die contest. Embiid has averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 blocks over 34.3 minutes per game across six postseason contests.