Embiid (illness) is probable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

The 27-year-old played through the non-COVID-19 illness Friday and delivered 13 points (3-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes, and he continues to battle the ailment. The Sixers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, so even if Embiid plays as expected he likely won't have a full workload.