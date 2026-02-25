Embiid is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Heat due to right knee injury management and right shin soreness, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has been tending to knee and shin injuries, issues that caused him to miss five consecutive games before playing 26 minutes against the Pacers on Tuesday. While he's not fully recovered, the veteran center is expected to play through the injury Thursday. Embiid logged 27 points, six rebounds and five assists against Indiana.