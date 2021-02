Embiid (back) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets.

The 26-year-old was a late scratch for Monday's contest with a back issue, but he's expected to be back on the court Wednesday. Embiid averaged 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.2 minutes over the previous six games before sitting out Monday.