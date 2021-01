Coach Doc Rivers said Tuesday that he expects Embiid (knee) to play Wednesday against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid missed Philadelphia's last game with right knee pain, but he is expected to return Wednesday after coach Rivers said he was took part in practice on Tuesday. Dwight Howard will return to a bench role if Embiid is indeed able to return to the lineup. Embiid has appeared in 11 of 14 games so far this season.