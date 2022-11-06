Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers said Embiid (illness) practiced Sunday and has a "75 percent chance" of being available for Monday's game against the Suns, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Though the 76ers haven't released an updated injury report for Monday's contest, Rivers' comments imply that Embiid will likely be listed as probable for that game. Embiid missed the 76ers' last three games with the non-COVID-19-related illness that has been passing around the team's locker room of late, but his ability to practice Sunday suggests the worst of the ailment is now behind him. The star center may need more time to regain full conditioning, but even if his minutes are monitored closely Monday, fantasy managers should have no hesitation about reinserting him into weekly lineups.