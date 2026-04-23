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Embiid (abdomen) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

This is a small step in the right direction for Embiid, who was recently cleared to begin his strength and conditioning program. His status for Game 3 against Boston on Friday has yet to be determined, though it would be a surprise if he was cleared.

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