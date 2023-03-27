Embiid (calf), who's officially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup in Denver, participated in parts of the 76ers' morning shootaround, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid continues to battle right calf soreness but hasn't missed a game since March 1. Given Monday's matchup isn't part of a back-to-back, it'd be surprising to see the MVP candidate sidelined, but fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Embiid's availability ahead of the 9:30 p.m. ET tip before locking in their lineups. If Embiid is downgraded to out, Paul Reed and Dewayne Dedmon would be candidates for increased roles in the frontcourt.