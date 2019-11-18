76ers' Joel Embiid: Limited production against Cavs
Embiid had 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 win at Cleveland.
Embiid didn't log many minutes considering the Sixers essentially iced the game during the first half, and that led Embiid to finish with a season-low figure in both rebounds and points scored. He will aim to bounce back Wednesday against the Knicks.
