Embiid was held to just four points (1-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 win over Boston.

Embiid looked very rusty out there, as he opened the game with four straight misses and bricked all four of his 3-point attempts. Some rust is to be expected given that he wasn't able to suit up until the final game of the preseason, so he'll likely get off to a slow start this season as he's eased back into things with some minutes restrictions.