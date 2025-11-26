Embiid (knee) was limited to an individual strength and conditioning session Wednesday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

It's not a great sign that Embiid was held out of Wednesday's practice, as he previously participated with the team in recent days. Embiid missed Tuesday's game against Orlando despite going through shootaround, marking his eighth straight game on the sidelines. He can be considered highly questionable for Friday against the Nets.