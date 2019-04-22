76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as probable
Embiid (knee) is listed as probable on the Sixers' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 against Brooklyn.
Embiid, himself, played it coy when asked about his status Monday, saying that he wants to "keep [Brooklyn] guessing" with more than a full day remaining before the potential series-clinching game. Team injury reports are far from binding, but Embiid's probable status is still an encouraging sign, especially after he was limited in Games 1 and 2 before being held out of Game 3 altogether. Embiid was back in the lineup for Game 4 and turned in one of the best all-around lines of his career, finishing with 31 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals in 32 minutes.
