Embiid (knee) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 versus Boston.

Embiid has appeared in four straight games after missing back-to-back contests due to a knee sprain, so it'd be surprising if he took a seat for the critical Game 6 matchup. The MVP has scored at least 30 points in three straight games, averaging 32.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks in 40.7 minutes during that stretch.