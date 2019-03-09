76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid's been out for the past eight games with soreness in his left knee. While he appears to be making progress toward a return, his availability remains up in the air for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers. If Embiid were unable to go, Amir Johnson and Jonah Bolden would once again see expanded roles.