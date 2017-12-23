76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable Saturday

Embiid (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Raptors.

Embiid has missed three straight contests while nursing a sore back and should be considered 50/50 for Saturday's game until further notice. If he's sidelined once more, Richaun Holmes, Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker are all strong candidates to see expanded roles.

