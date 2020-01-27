76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as questionable Tuesday
Embiid (finger) will be listed as questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Golden State, Tom Moore of Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Embiid was able to participate in a full practice Monday and appears to be on the verge of a return. He'll meet with a hand surgeon prior to the game in order to get a final appraisal of the state of his injured finger. Look for the team to provide word on Embiid's official availability following the meeting tomorrow.
