Embiid (orbital/thumb) is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Heat.

Embiid missed the first two games of the series after suffering a concussion and orbital fracture during the opening-round series against the Raptors. However, the MVP candidate returned for the next two contests in Philadelphia and led the 76ers to back-to-back wins. While he's listed as questionable, it'll likely take a major setback for Embiid not to suit up for Game 5.