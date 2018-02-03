76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed as starter Saturday
Embiid is listed as the starting center on the Sixers' game notes for Saturday's matchup with the Pacers.
While the team has not officially released a starting lineup, the expectation is that Embiid will be cleared to play in a back-to-back for the first time in his career. The big man played 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Heat, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and six turnovers.
