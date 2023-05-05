Embiid (knee) is listed in the starting lineup for Friday's Game 3 versus Boston, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Embiid missed the final matchup of the opening-round series against Brooklyn and Game 1 versus Boston due to a knee sprain, but he returned to action in Game 2 and played 27 minutes during the blowout loss. He drew a questionable tag for Game 3 despite being a full participant in practice, so his availability doesn't really come as a surprise. Across four playoff games, the MVP has averaged 18.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes.