Embiid (face) is listed as questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against Miami.

All indications are that Embiid will continue to play through the orbital fracture -- and torn ligament in his thumb -- that sidelined him for the first two games of the series. Nonetheless, the Sixers will list him questionable for the fourth straight game. Embiid, who took another shot to the face in Game 5, finished the 120-85 blowout loss with just 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes.