Embiid sports a questionable designation for Saturday's game versus the Suns due to right calf tightness.

It's unclear if Embiid is truly dealing with an injury concern or if he's potentially just in line for a rest day in the second game of a back-to-back set. The Sixers should update his status prior to the 10 p.m. ET opening tipoff, with P.J. Tucker likely sliding to the five if he can't go and Jalen McDaniels (hip) potentially slotting into the starting unit if available.