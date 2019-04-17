76ers' Joel Embiid: Listed questionable Thursday

Embiid is listed as questionable for Thursday's playoff contest against Brooklyn due to left knee soreness, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Embiid, who has been dealing with left knee soreness for quite some time now, has reappeared on the injury report ahead of Game 3 in Brooklyn on Thursday. The center was tabbed questionable heading into Game 2 in Philadelphia with the same injury but ultimately winded up playing (managing 23 points over 21 minutes of action). Therefore, Embiid's name on the report heading into Game 3 on Thursday is likely just a precautionary action taken by the team.

