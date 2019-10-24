76ers' Joel Embiid: Logs double-double in 23 minutes
Embiid posted 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 107-93 win over the Celtics.
Embiid committed five fouls and was rested down the stretch of the game given that the score was lopsided enough. There will likely be plenty of nights when Embiid dominates, but coach Brett Brown has stated his intention to keep his star big man healthy for the long haul. As a result, fantasy owners shouldn't be surprised to see Embiid earning less than 30 minutes on occasion.
