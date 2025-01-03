Embiid (foot) registered 28 points (8-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 loss to Golden State.

After sitting out Wednesday's loss to the Kings to rest his foot, Embiid tallied his third double-double of the season in Thursday's rout, providing a team-high 28 points as well as full stat line for the 76ers. The superstar big man is starting to round into form lately, averaging 31.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 threes in 33.0 minutes over his past four games. Philadelphia's next back-to-back set doesn't arrive until Jan. 14 versus the Thunder and Jan. 15 against the Knicks, so fantasy managers hope to have Embiid available consistently up until that point.