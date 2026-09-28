LeBron James said Monday that Embiid put significant work into his body, game and mental preparation during the offseason, Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports reports.

Embiid enters training camp following an encouraging offseason after appearing in just 38 regular-season games in 2025-26. The 32-year-old center has dealt with persistent durability concerns in recent years, but Philadelphia has consistently expressed optimism about his health this summer, and James' comments provide another positive indication regarding Embiid's preparation for the upcoming campaign.