Embiid produced 42 points (18-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 135-82 victory over the Hornets.

Embbid dominated from the opening tip, taking full advantage of an opposition who simply had no one to throw at him. Currently the number two ranked player in nine-category leagues, Embbid is putting together another MVP-caliber season. As long as he can remain relatively healthy, managers have nothing to worry about in terms of Embiid returning or exceeding value moving forward.