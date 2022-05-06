Embiid (orbital) will return during Friday's Game 3 against the Heat, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After initially being listed as out, Embiid has worked himself to available. He cleared concussion protocols and was fitted for a mask to protect his orbital fracture, not to mention the torn thumb ligament he's dealing with. Coach Doc Rivers said the star center could be on limited minutes, but "could be" implies Embiid may end up playing as much as needed given that the 76ers have their backs against the wall down 2-0 in the series.