76ers' Joel Embiid: Massive double-double in win
Embiid turned in 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks across 33 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.
Despite the tough positional matchup against Rudy Gobert, Embiid churned out yet another massive double-double and showed off his own ample rim-protecting ability with a season high in blocks. Embiid's double-double was fifth straight, and his seventh in the last eight games overall. The dominant big man has actually seen a slight drop in scoring and rebounding during December compared to the prior month, but he's been a more efficient shooter and now has a success rate of Thursday's 52.9 percent or better in seven of his last eight contests.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominant effort in Christmas loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Dominates in easy win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Another double-double in win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Impressive in comfortable victory•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Records double-double 34 minutes•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 33 points•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...