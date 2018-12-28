76ers' Joel Embiid: Massive double-double in win

Embiid turned in 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and five blocks across 33 minutes in the 76ers' 114-97 win over the Jazz on Thursday.

Despite the tough positional matchup against Rudy Gobert, Embiid churned out yet another massive double-double and showed off his own ample rim-protecting ability with a season high in blocks. Embiid's double-double was fifth straight, and his seventh in the last eight games overall. The dominant big man has actually seen a slight drop in scoring and rebounding during December compared to the prior month, but he's been a more efficient shooter and now has a success rate of Thursday's 52.9 percent or better in seven of his last eight contests.