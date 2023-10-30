Embiid registered 35 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 126-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Embiid was sensational against the Blazers, as he led the Sixers to an easy 28-point win thanks to an elite display on both ends of the court. This was the Sixers' third game of the season, but if the first two games are a base to build upon, Embiid will be a candidate to win a second straight MVP award. In three appearances, Embiid is averaging 31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.