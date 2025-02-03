Head coach Nick Nurse said that he's optimistic that Embiid (knee) will return to the 76ers lineup by the end of the week after the big man completed an on-court workout Saturday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 4 while managing continued discomfort in the left knee he had surgically repaired last February, missing 15 straight games in the process. Assuming he experienced no renewed pain following Saturday's workout, Embiid should continue to ramp up throughout the week before a clearer date for his return emerges. Based on Nurse's comments, Embiid can likely be ruled out for both ends of the 76ers' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Mavericks and Heat, respectively, but a return to action Friday in Detroit could be more realistic.