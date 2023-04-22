Embiid (knee) has a "50 percent at best" chance of being able to play at the start of the Eastern Conference Semifinals according to coach Doc Rivers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.

Embiid missed Saturday's Game 4 series-clinching win over the Nets with a sprained right knee. Though the team initially stated there was some optimism Embiid could be ready to go as soon as the hypothetical Game 5 that was scheduled for Monday, Doc Rivers' statement certainly didn't echo that optimism. However, Embiid will have at least a week to recover from the knee injury before the second round commences. If he is forced to miss more time, expect Paul Reed to continue to start in his place after playing 32 minutes and registering 10 points and 15 rebounds Saturday.