76ers' Joel Embiid: May not be ready for playoffs
Embiid (knee) may not be ready for the 76ers first round playoff series, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
GM Elton Brand stated that "it's possible" that Embiid won't be ready for the 76ers first round playoff series during a press conference Wednesday. The playoffs are set to commence Saturday, April 13th, although it's not a guarantee the 76ers play that first day. A loss of Embiid for even a single game would be a major blow to Philadelphia's playoff hopes as the third-year big man's averaging an irreplaceable line of 27.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.9 blocks in 33.7 minutes per game this year.
