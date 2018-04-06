76ers' Joel Embiid: Meets with doctors, still no timetable

Embiid (eye) underwent a post-operative exam to address his repaired orbital bone, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports. The doctors were reportedly "pleased" with Embiid's recovery, though no timetable for a return was established. He also passed a concussion test conducted by an independent neurologist, but still must pass through the NBA's official protocol.

Immediately after Embiid underwent surgery March 30, Andrian Wojnarowski reported that he could return within two weeks. While that could still be the case, the team is showing no indication of setting that as a hopeful return date. More information on his status and return should emerge as he continues to reach various milestones in his rehab.