76ers' Joel Embiid: Meets with doctors, still no timetable
Embiid (eye) underwent a post-operative exam to address his repaired orbital bone, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports. The doctors were reportedly "pleased" with Embiid's recovery, though no timetable for a return was established. He also passed a concussion test conducted by an independent neurologist, but still must pass through the NBA's official protocol.
Immediately after Embiid underwent surgery March 30, Andrian Wojnarowski reported that he could return within two weeks. While that could still be the case, the team is showing no indication of setting that as a hopeful return date. More information on his status and return should emerge as he continues to reach various milestones in his rehab.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes surgery, could be back in two weeks•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Suffers concussion, orbital fracture•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out next two games•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't return Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....