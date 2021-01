Embiid recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 win over the Heat.

The 76ers were able to quickly take care of business against the short-handed Heat, and Embiid was able to take it easy most of the way. Thursday's performance will end up being an outlier for the big man.