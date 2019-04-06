76ers' Joel Embiid: Misses shootaround

Embiid (knee) did not participate in Saturday morning's shootaround and remains questionable for the 76ers' matchup with the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid is likely trending toward a game-time decision, but do not be surprised if Philadelphia opts to err on the side of caution with their prized big man. With the playoffs approaching, and its seed almost locked in, there will be no need to push him out there if his knee is feeling sore. Still, confirmation on his status is unlikely to occur until closer to tipoff. Jonah Bolden and Boban Marjanovic would resumably benefit in playing time should he ultimately sit out.