Embiid recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 loss to Miami.

Embiid has attempted 13 or fewer field goals in all three contests since returning from a two-game absence due to a concussion and orbital fracture. The MVP candidate attempted a career-high 19.6 field goals per game during the regular season, so it's curious why he's been so passive during the series. Miami's defense deserves credit, but Embiid is shooting 51.4 percent from the field, so it's not like he's being suffocated. Regardless, the biggest difference in Embiid's box score from Tuesday's loss compared to the two previous wins was the lack of free-throw attempts. Embiid will need to be aggressive in Game 6 if the 76ers hope to avoid elimination.