Embiid produced 18 points (5-12 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 99-79 victory over the Heat.

Embiid was solid during his return from a two-game absence due to a concussion and orbital fracture, but the MVP candidate wasn't his prolific self. Regardless, both teams look drastically different than the first two games of the series, so Embiid's impact on the game was evident, even if it didn't show up in the box score. The talented big man will look to find his offensive rhythm and tie the series Sunday.