Embiid amassed 36 points (12-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

The big man entered Wednesday's contest on a six-game run of 30 plus points scored, and continued his dominance against Cleveland. Embiid was a difference maker early and often, as the Cavaliers had no answer for The Process. He is on pace to finish with career highs in points per game (33.4) while shooting a career high 54 percent from the field. As Philadelphia continues their push for a top-two seed in the East, Embiid will continue to be relied on heavily for fantasy managers throughout the fantasy playoffs.