Embiid went for 25 points (6-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during the loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

While his shot wasn't falling, Embiid's performance was just another day at the office. He's now gone for at least 25 points in 14 consecutive games while adding nine double-doubles during that stretch. For the season, Embiid is hitting a career high in field goals, three-pointers and free throws as well as posting a career best in points per game.