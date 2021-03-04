Embiid went off for 40 points (14-27 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 19 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes in the 76ers' 131-123 overtime win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Embiid has dropped 40 points now in two of his last three games while collecting double-doubles in each outing. Once again, he made a living at the free throw line, making double-digit free throws for the 17th time this season. His 19 rebounds are tops for Embiid this season. In his last three games, he's averaging 35.3 points, 15.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 blocks per game.