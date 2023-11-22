Embiid chipped in 32 points (9-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, five blocks and two steals in 41 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 122-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Embiid was massive on both ends of the court for the Sixers despite the team suffering a heartbreaking overtime loss. The star big man is enjoying an excellent season but has been on a tear of late, racking up at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in four of his last six appearances. He's averaging 32.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in November.