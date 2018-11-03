76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster effort vs. Pistons

Embiid recorded 39 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 18-23 FT), 17 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 win over the Pistons.

The Pistons had no answer for Embiid, who also limited Andre Drummond to eight points and nine rebounds, plus five fouls. Embiid's 23 free-throws mark a season high and would have also been a season high last year. Saturday's performance was Embiid's seventh 30-plus point double-double of 2018-19.