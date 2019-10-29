76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster line in Monday's win
Embiid delivered 36 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Hawks.
Embiid returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sprained ankle. He turned the ball over seven times, but he forced his way to the free throw line on the team's final possession and clinched the victory. Expect Embiid to try to make a statement in Wednesday's matchup versus Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...