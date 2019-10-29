76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster line in Monday's win

Embiid delivered 36 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 105-103 win over the Hawks.

Embiid returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sprained ankle. He turned the ball over seven times, but he forced his way to the free throw line on the team's final possession and clinched the victory. Expect Embiid to try to make a statement in Wednesday's matchup versus Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns.