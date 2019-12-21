76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster line versus Mavericks
Embiid dialed up 33 points (12-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds two assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Mavericks.
Embiid was dominant, logging his fifth straight double-double while scoring at least 30 for the sixth time this season. Four of those have taken place in the last 11 games compared to just two through his first 13 appearances, so it's clear the 25-year-old big man is trending in the right direction after a somewhat slow start.
