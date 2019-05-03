76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster stat line in win

Embiid finished with 33 points (9-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks and three assists across 28 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Raptors on Thursday.

Embiid delivered another monster performance on Thursday to fuel the 76ers to a win and a 2-1 series lead on the Raptors. Embiid has only played 26.5 minutes this postseason due to knee and illness issues, though his play in that limited court time has been phenomenal. Consider him a nightly double-double threat with huge upside for blocks, making him an elite daily play at center.