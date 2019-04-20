76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster stat line in win

Embiid totaled 31 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals across 32 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Nets on Saturday.

After missing the last game with a knee injury, Embiid returned in a huge way, compiling a massive double-double and swatting six shots. He's averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in three games in the first round of the playoffs.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...