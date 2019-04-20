76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster stat line in win
Embiid totaled 31 points (12-22 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, six blocks and two steals across 32 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Nets on Saturday.
After missing the last game with a knee injury, Embiid returned in a huge way, compiling a massive double-double and swatting six shots. He's averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in three games in the first round of the playoffs.
