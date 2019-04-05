76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster triple-double in loss

Embiid totaled 34 points (12-31 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, 13 assists, three blocks and two steals over 37 minutes in the 76er's loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

After three games off due to knee soreness, Embiid hit the court to produce his second triple-double of the season and a monster final stat line. Embiid can do it all, as evidenced by his 13 dimes, three triples and three blocks. He's one of the most elite centers in the game and a strong fantasy play across all formats.